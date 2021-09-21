Thursday continues to see the cool front slowly slog across the area with cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms, with downpours possible and highs in the 70s. There is some question whether the rain clears out during the morning or lingers into the afternoon or evening. Either way we should see skies partially clear later Thursday night with a big drop in humidity and temperatures. Lows by Friday sunrise should range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium