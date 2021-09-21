Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit cooler, but also more humid as highs reach the mid-70s to around 80. Humidity rises to the moderate range as dew points lift into the low-to-mid-60s, thanks to a light breeze from the east and southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. A stray light shower is possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds dominate the night sky with a chance of a passing light shower as lows range from the mid-60s in the cooler suburbs to around 70 in the city. Light winds from the southeast near 5 mph with continued moderate humidity. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with periods of mostly light rain as highs manage the mid-70s to near 80 again. The air will have a muggy feel even when it’s not raining, with dew points in the mid-60s to near 70. Breezes from the southeast pick up to the 10-15 mph range with some higher gusts at times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Showers are likely and even a few thunderstorms are possible as a cool front approaches. Heavy downpours could come through overnight. Cloudy skies continue as lows range through the lower to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday continues to see the cool front slowly slog across the area with cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms, with downpours possible and highs in the 70s. There is some question whether the rain clears out during the morning or lingers into the afternoon or evening. Either way we should see skies partially clear later Thursday night with a big drop in humidity and temperatures. Lows by Friday sunrise should range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Friday should feel refreshing with sunny skies returning and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The really comfortable part is the much lower humidity as dew points crater into the 40s. Winds may be a bit breezy, though. Friday night is favored to be mostly clear and brisk, too, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend continues to look incredibly nice overall with the humidity staying low. Saturday should be the sunnier day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday night turns partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a passing shower, especially toward the north side of the area, with lows around 50-55. Sunday should run partly sunny and again on the cooler side with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium