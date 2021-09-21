Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will be numerous and humidity will be moving on up. Some quick-hitting showers will be possible, especially western parts of the area, mostly toward dawn. Lows will be mainly in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Plan on many more clouds than breaks. While as much as an inch or more can’t be ruled out in heavier bouts of rain, especially if multiple rounds pass the same spot, places near and east of Interstate 95 might not see much, if any, rain during the day. In other words, it will be wetter to the west. Isolated flooding is possible. High temperatures may end up not surpassing the 70s, with readings largely in a mid-70s to near 80 range.
Winds will be feisty out of the south around 10 to 15 mph. Gusts near or past 25 to 30 mph will be possible.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Weed pollen is moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Thursday storms: As tropical moisture continues to feed north into the area, a strong cold front begins to turn the weather clock toward autumn. But on the way, there could be a turbulent adventure. Given considerable wind shear — turning and strengthening of winds with height — odds for some rotating storms grow. Any of these could produce hail, or perhaps a tornado.
