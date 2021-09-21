As the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the low reservoir levels also disrupt fishing and recreation (as boat launches close in national parks, for example), slowing recovery for many tourism-based economies. In fact, the immediate economic losses associated with the drought for 2020 alone are approximately between $515 million and $1.3 billion, not including losses from associated wildfires, which raises the costs to be between $11.4 billion and $23 billion. The total cost of an event like this will take years to estimate, as drought impacts are felt deeply and broadly throughout the national economy.