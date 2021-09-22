Today (Wednesday): Skies are mostly cloudy today with occasional showers and an afternoon thunderstorm possible. Best chance of rain through midafternoon looks to be as you head west of I-95, before shower coverage expands eastward late afternoon into evening. Highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 with muggy dew points near 70. A steady breezy from the southeast increases to around 10 to15 mph by afternoon with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Occasional showers and storms continue, with some heavier downpours and isolated flooding possible overnight. Temperatures fall back to the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the morning into the afternoon as a cold front slowly moves through from west to east. Temperatures could be anywhere from the 60s to the 70s across the area depending on the exact location of the front. Rain chances should diminish toward evening. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow night: After the chance of a lingering early-evening shower, drier and much cooler air moves in later this evening and overnight. And by cooler we mean overnight lows dropping to the 50s with clearing skies. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A fabulous fall Friday and weekend awaits us with mostly to partly sunny skies, low humidity and daytime highs in the 70s. Friday night and Saturday night lows cool off into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High