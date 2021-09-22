Today (Wednesday): Skies are mostly cloudy today with occasional showers and an afternoon thunderstorm possible. Best chance of rain through midafternoon looks to be as you head west of I-95, before shower coverage expands eastward late afternoon into evening. Highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 with muggy dew points near 70. A steady breezy from the southeast increases to around 10 to15 mph by afternoon with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High