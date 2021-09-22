The season’s first strong front is swinging through the Ohio Valley toward the East Coast now, ushering in a cool, refreshing air mass, but also sparking concerns over flooding and severe weather.
Some places along the Appalachians could see half a foot or more of rain, and flood watches are up in parts of the Midwest, including Michigan and also in the Carolina Coastal Plain.
A few isolated tornadoes may spin up along the encroaching front as well, that risk shifting to the northern Mid-Atlantic and even the New York City Tri-State area by Thursday.
The cold front brought an early season snowfall to parts of the northern Rockies earlier this week, dropping a couple inches of snow on Yellowstone National Park and transforming the scene into a winter wonderland. The same parent upper-air disturbance dragged ashore a ribbon of deep tropical moisture, or an “atmospheric river,” that soaked parts of the Pacific Northwest with up to four inches of rainfall.
The front now
As of lunchtime Wednesday, the front stretched from near Rochester, N.Y., to east of Nashville to roughly Mobile, Ala. Most of its moisture was being transformed into heavy rainfall over the Ohio Valley and even toward Tennessee, but areas farther south were only facing a dry frontal passage.
Ahead of the front, temperatures were in the 70s even as far north as northern New England near the Canadian border. Dew points were borderline oppressive too, with values in the 70s, marking the sultry air mass dragged north ahead of the front. The air along the East Coast is saturated.
Behind the front, temperatures have tumbled 15 degrees or more, but equally impressive has been the 25- to 30-degree drop in dew point, which is an indicator of humidity. In some places, the amount of moisture in the air is being slashed by 60 percent.
Flood concerns
The heaviest rainfall totals will be found in three separate areas between the eastern Great Lakes and the East Coast, and flooding is possible in each.
The first is along the actual cold front itself, where training downpours, or thunderstorms that move repeatedly over the same areas, will bring totals exceeding four inches. That bull’s eye area, blanketed by flash flood and flood watches, spanned from eastern Indiana and northwest Ohio to east central Michigan.
Detroit had already picked up about 2.7 inches of rain by noontime Wednesday, and it was still coming down in buckets. Other observers in Detroit reported more than 3 inches, and Port Huron, on the border of Ontario, had 4.3 inches by the start of the workday. Lima, in west central Ohio, reported 4.76 inches.
The second jackpot region to experience unwanted excessive rainfall has been the mountains of Southwest Virginia and the high terrain of adjacent northwest North Carolina. They’ve seen up to half a foot so far, and another round of rainfall is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Air being forced up the mountains because of “orographic uplift” has resulted in intense rainfall rates topping an inch per hour.
The National Weather Service has encapsulated both regions in a level 3 out of 4 “moderate risk” of flash flooding and excessive rainfall.
Flash flood warnings are also in effect around Wilmington, N.C., too, a third area that’s seen heavy rainfall. Remnant moisture from since-dead Tropical Storm Nicholas has been lingering over the Deep South for days, and has finally begun making it up the coast. Along the Carolina coastline, it’s been reinforced by onshore flow that’s been efficiently transporting additional moisture northward.
Precipitation will wind down over the Great Lakes and parts of the Midwest into Wednesday night, but much of the East Coast and central Appalachians will see continued periods of rainfall, some briefly moderate to heavy, through Thursday.
Flash flood watches cover much of central and eastern Pennsylvania, western and Northern Virginia, Washington, northern Maryland and northern New Jersey.
Severe weather risk
The system sweeping east is accompanied by plentiful spin at the upper levels of the atmosphere, an ingredient in strong to severe thunderstorms. Due to stubborn cloud cover and cooler temperatures, however, instability — or fuel for storms — is lacking. That offsets severe potential somewhat.
Nevertheless, isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with any thunderstorms that can grow tall enough to tap into stronger winds aloft. Otherwise, a “convective fineline,” or narrow, low-topped band of essentially thunderless thunderstorms, will be more likely. On Wednesday, the risk of severe weather is greatest in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. There’s a nonzero risk of twisters, and a tornado watch is in effect.
By the time the line reaches the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, it may be fragmented. Washington, D.C., and Baltimore should see the fineline between the early morning and noontime Thursday, but it may intensify with daytime heating as it moves northeast into eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, northern Delaware and close to New York City. That may permit a spot tornado or two to touch down.
On Friday, isolated damaging winds or a short-lived tornado are possible in central and southern New England.