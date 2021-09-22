Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’re in the thick of it over the next few hours as a band of showers and storms passes. There could be a break in storminess for a good chunk of the later evening and overnight. By 2 a.m. or so, rain and storm odds will be rising. It seems as if the focus of the worst locally could be in the hours around sunrise (near 7 a.m.). It’s not impossible some damaging winds or brief tornado may form in any activity. Temperatures will range across the 60s for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll be clearing the morning shower and storm activity out of here, perhaps until the midday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s or so, maybe early, before the front comes flying through. Clearing skies will come along with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, gusting toward 20 mph at times. Here comes cool and dry air!
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.