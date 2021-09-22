In the nearer term, parts of the eastern Lower 48 are actually dealing with some tropical trouble in a rather roundabout way. The long-since-dead remnants of Hurricane Nicholas, which made landfall southwest of Galveston as a Category 1 hurricane on Sept. 14, have lingered over parts of the Deep South for more than a week. That left behind a blob of tropical moisture that’s being squeezed north ahead of a cold front, setting the stage for torrential downpours and pockets of flooding on the East Coast.