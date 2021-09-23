Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

* Flash flood watch into this afternoon *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Downpours and possible flooding are a fright, but clearing and cooling arrive by night.

Express forecast

  • Today: Storms with locally heavy rains and gusty winds. Highs: 72-76
  • Tonight: Clearing with calming winds. Lows: 50-56
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. Highs: 70-74

Forecast in detail

Fall is definitely coming in like a lion today with storms producing heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding. Mother Nature is forgiven as splendidly mild, sunny and dry conditions arrive tomorrow and hold tight through the weekend.

Today (Thursday): Thunderstorms and bursts of heavy rain are likely to start the day; some could contain strong winds, and there’s an outside chance of a tornado. By afternoon, drier air will start to infiltrate, although showers could linger in our eastern areas nearer the Chesapeake Bay. Winds from the southeast are mostly moderate but strong gusts can be expected in the heavier downpours. Temperatures barely budge, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear out overnight. Breezes are light from the northwest as lows drop to the low to mid-50s for a definite fall feel. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies, low humidity and light breezes help one to forget the chaos of the day before. Highs are only in the low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop to the upper 40s to low 50s (mid-50s downtown). Time to look for a jacket! Confidence: High

A look ahead

A few clouds are likely to pop up Saturday and Sunday but shower chances are minimal and sunshine still holds the upper hand. Highs both days are mainly in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday remains sunny and dry with highs still mainly in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High