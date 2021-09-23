Today (Thursday): Thunderstorms and bursts of heavy rain are likely to start the day; some could contain strong winds, and there’s an outside chance of a tornado. By afternoon, drier air will start to infiltrate, although showers could linger in our eastern areas nearer the Chesapeake Bay. Winds from the southeast are mostly moderate but strong gusts can be expected in the heavier downpours. Temperatures barely budge, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies clear out overnight. Breezes are light from the northwest as lows drop to the low to mid-50s for a definite fall feel. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies, low humidity and light breezes help one to forget the chaos of the day before. Highs are only in the low 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop to the upper 40s to low 50s (mid-50s downtown). Time to look for a jacket! Confidence: High
A look ahead
A few clouds are likely to pop up Saturday and Sunday but shower chances are minimal and sunshine still holds the upper hand. Highs both days are mainly in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday remains sunny and dry with highs still mainly in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High