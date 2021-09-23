Through Tonight: Clear skies take over with sunset. Winds are out of the northwest at around five to 10 mph in the evening, before decreasing overnight. Temperatures are seasonably cool as lows settle to the upper 40s in the chillier spots while making the mid-50s downtown. Some patchy fog is possible late.
Tomorrow (Friday): It could take an hour or two for patchy fog to dissipate. Otherwise, it’s looking superb from start to finish. Highs are mainly in the low 70s as skies remain mostly sunny. A wind blows from the northwest around five to 10 mph, with occasionally higher gusts intermixed.
Coastal flooding: Rain, high tide and a persistent wind out of the northeast helped cause some significant coastal flooding in the area. The Annapolis levels on the Severn River were in the top 15 on record!
