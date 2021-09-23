There are some models that suggest that Sam could cruise well into Category 4 territory, whipping up winds in excess of 130 mph as it swings west toward the Leeward Islands. Most forecast simulations project the storm to make a right-hand turn and curve northward over the open Atlantic before reaching the Lesser Antilles, but it will be an extremely close call. A few models do show the possibility of it becoming a threat in the northern Caribbean.
Meteorologists are also tracking multiple additional systems in the Atlantic, including the remnants of Odette, which have been swirling around the North Atlantic for nearly a week now. There are some signs it could regenerate and acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics.
Another tropical wave soon to emerge off the coast of Africa could gradually develop as well, becoming something to watch in the next week or so.
The season so far has featured 18 named storms, including six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. If three more storms form, the National Hurricane Center’s list of storm names will be exhausted, and it will be forced to use a supplementary list developed by the World Meteorological Organization for any additional storms. “It is noteworthy that this is the 2nd earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
While the hurricane season has generated a historically significant number of storms, it is only about 11 percent ahead of average in terms of ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy. That’s a metric used to quantify how much energy tropical systems are expending through their winds. It’s a product of storm size, intensity and longevity. While Hurricane Ida was the season’s most fierce by far, Hurricane Larry was bigger and trekked all the way up to Canada, generating nearly three times as much ACE.
Where Sam is now
As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Sam was midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Winds were estimated at 50 mph as the system progressed westward at 16 mph.
On satellite, the system displayed characteristics of a fledgling tropical storm. Rotation was obvious, and the system also had plenty of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity.
“Overnight and this morning, the satellite structure of the tropical cyclone has been improving, with prominent curved bands, and obvious low-level cloud motions that indicate the circulation is becoming established within the convection,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
The system would have a better shot at more speedy consolidation and strengthening if it possessed a pronounced CDO, or Central Dense Overcast, region. That would entail more clustering of downpours and thunderstorms near the center, which would foster greater near-surface ascent, or lift, and potentially aid in the development of a low-level vortex.
What to expect
The system will probably become a hurricane by the weekend. Sea surface temperatures are mostly above 80 degrees in its projected path across the Atlantic’s “main development region,” or the stretch of tropical waters north of the equator. That zone is commonly referred to as “Hurricane Alley.” A lack of wind shear, or change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will prevent disrupting the nascent system.
Looking ahead, two main questions govern what will become of eventual Sam. We know it will probably make a run at Category 3 or 4 strength, but how quickly it organizes is in question. If it strengthens faster, its taller cloud tops will “feel” upper-atmosphere winds that will tug it a bit farther northward. A weaker system in the short term may delay its northerly turn.
The magnitude and placement of high pressure banked from the Azores to east of Bermuda is in question too. Like a guardrail, it suppresses the storm south and delays its recurvature north. A weaker high would allow it to slip north and escape out to sea sooner, while a stronger high might continue to steer it west.
Forecasters are also monitoring the strength and position of a zone of low pressure off the East Coast of the United States next week that will cause Sam to slow down as it approaches the Lesser Antilles and influence its path.
“Because Sam is forecast to slow down, it remains too early to determine what impacts, direct or indirect, could be felt by the Lesser Antilles by this cyclone,” the Hurricane Center wrote. Although most models track Sam north of the Lesser Antilles, small changes in the configuration of weather systems next week could bring consequential changes.
Elsewhere in the tropics
There’s more to watch in the tropics, including a new tropical wave that will exit Africa west of Guinea in the coming days. That one only has a 20 percent chance of development through early next week, but its odds could climb thereafter.
Meteorologists are also keeping tabs on the remnants of Odette, which spent its life late last week as a brief fish storm. While any real shower and thunderstorm activity decayed long ago, its leftover swirl is still intact. It’s moving over warm waters on the periphery of the Gulf Stream, and will regain some convection near its core Friday or Saturday. Right now, the Hurricane Center estimates that it has a 60 percent chance of redevelopment; it would retain the same name.
After that, strong upper-level winds will probably spell the system’s demise into early next week.