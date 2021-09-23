The season so far has featured 18 named storms, including six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. If three more storms form, the National Hurricane Center’s list of storm names will be exhausted, and it will be forced to use a supplementary list developed by the World Meteorological Organization for any additional storms. “It is noteworthy that this is the 2nd earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.