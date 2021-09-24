A bit more warmth builds Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity likely remains under control but dew points aren’t likely to stay in the comfortable 50s forever. High clouds start moving in for our workweek but skies are bright more often than not. It shouldn’t be until Tuesday that we run the chance of a shower. We’ll watch the amounts and timing, if any rain chances grow. Confidence: Medium