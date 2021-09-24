Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Skies should be very sunny, after a patch or two of fog — if any — clears quickly. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-70s. A couple of midday and afternoon wind gusts near 20 mph are possible out of the northwest, but it’s overall a very refreshing, moderate breeze. Deliciously dry dew points may dip into the 40s. Icing on this “perfect” weather cake! Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and a calming breeze allow surface heat to escape easily away from us. This means low temperatures cool effectively into the upper 40s to mid-50s downtown. Temperatures should stay above 60 degrees until around midnight, by which time a jacket may be a good call. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): After morning fog patches dissipate, skies are generally bright, but a few midday and afternoon clouds may bubble up. While a stray sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out given very cold air aloft, it’slikely most remain rain-free. High temperatures generally aim for the mid-70s but a few upper 70s can’t be ruled out, especially south of town and in the sunniest of spots. Breezes stay light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are again mostly clear, with a bit of a light breeze possibly maintaining itself overnight. Low temperatures should be able to get into the 50s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Other than a few possible high clouds late in the day, it’s a bright and blue one again. High temperatures may be knocked down a couple degrees, topping out the in the low to mid-70s. No complaints! It’s thanks to a moderate breeze out of the west-northwest recharging this cooler, drier Canadian air mass over us. Dew points may again dip into the 40s! Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Low temperatures should bottom out near 50 degrees to mid-50s in urban areas and near larger bodies of water. Skies look to stay clear and winds nearly, if not fully, calm. A few patches of fog are again possible. Confidence: Medium-High
A bit more warmth builds Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity likely remains under control but dew points aren’t likely to stay in the comfortable 50s forever. High clouds start moving in for our workweek but skies are bright more often than not. It shouldn’t be until Tuesday that we run the chance of a shower. We’ll watch the amounts and timing, if any rain chances grow. Confidence: Medium