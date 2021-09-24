The eruption began on the afternoon of Sept. 19 in the area of Cabeza de Vaca near the Las Manchas district southwest of the volcano in the mountains. The Canary Islands Security and Emergency office has a level 4 out of 4 red “emergency” warning up still; on Friday, it warned of an “intensification of the explosive phenomenon,” along with an “increase in the reach of pyroclastic material” and “intense ash emission.”