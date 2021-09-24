Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s a clear and calm start to the night. You’ll probably want a layer or two as temperatures fall nicely with sunset. Lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Some patchy fog may develop in a few spots.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We get a brief surge of slightly warmer and more moisture-filled air as a little atmospheric disturbance goes by. It may also increase cloudiness in the midday and afternoon. Highs are in the mid-70s most spots, with some upper 70s possible. Most spots stay dry, but a late-day or overnight sprinkle isn’t impossible.
Sunday: A fresh batch of cooler and drier air is in town. Coming off lows in the 50s, daytime highs reach the low 70s or so. Humidity is back to being missing, and clouds are largely missing as well.
