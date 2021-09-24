If we account for the fact that the regions served by the various Weather Service offices vary in size, the Washington-Baltimore office, based in Sterling, Va., still comes out on top. The office has issued 275 warnings for every 10,000 square miles. The office serving the area around Philadelphia comes in second place with 199 warnings per 10,000 square miles. The other three offices among the top five are all in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, serving the regions around Pittsburgh, Binghamton, N.Y., and Richmond-Norfolk.