Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Pleasant enough, although clouds could become a bother at times.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.
  • Tonight: Variable clouds, then clearing. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures are up and down more than once in the days to come. For the most part, the weather can still be classified as passable or better. The main bump in the road is today and it might not be all that much of a bump.

Today (Saturday): An atmospheric wave ahead of the next cold front has become a bit stronger in closing. The main impact may be that today is cloudier than initially hoped. Partly cloudy works, but the afternoon could end up even cloudier. There’s also a small chance of a passing shower, with most folks staying entirely dry. Highs are in the mid-70s in most spots, but some could hit the upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The cold front passes and there could be a quick shower as it does so. Otherwise, trending clearer later in the night with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re back to “where are the clouds?” kind of weather. Drier northwest winds also send dew points back into the 40s. With highs in the low to mid-70s, you might call it the weather good life. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and light winds lead to another seasonably cool one. Lows end up ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s the kind of Monday begging for a last minute reason to not be working. Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures are on the warm side. Humidity remains absent as highs reach the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

If anything Tuesday might be a degree or two warmer than Monday. With higher temperatures come more clouds. There could also be a couple showers or a storm late day. Highs are near 80. Confidence: Medium