Today (Saturday): An atmospheric wave ahead of the next cold front has become a bit stronger in closing. The main impact may be that today is cloudier than initially hoped. Partly cloudy works, but the afternoon could end up even cloudier. There’s also a small chance of a passing shower, with most folks staying entirely dry. Highs are in the mid-70s in most spots, but some could hit the upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The cold front passes and there could be a quick shower as it does so. Otherwise, trending clearer later in the night with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re back to “where are the clouds?” kind of weather. Drier northwest winds also send dew points back into the 40s. With highs in the low to mid-70s, you might call it the weather good life. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and light winds lead to another seasonably cool one. Lows end up ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s the kind of Monday begging for a last minute reason to not be working. Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures are on the warm side. Humidity remains absent as highs reach the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium
If anything Tuesday might be a degree or two warmer than Monday. With higher temperatures come more clouds. There could also be a couple showers or a storm late day. Highs are near 80. Confidence: Medium