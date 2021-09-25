The team assessed the night air’s drying power — or how much moisture the air could uptake from the fuels — through a quantity known as the vapor pressure deficit. It measures the difference between how much water vapor the air would have when completely saturated and how much it actually has (i.e. vapor pressure of saturated air minus vapor pressure of the current air). A high vapor pressure deficit signifies a very dry and thirsty atmosphere conducive to the spread of fires whereas a low deficit means the air is close to saturated and a hindrance to fires.