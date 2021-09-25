At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sam was about 1,100 miles east of the Leeward Islands over the open Atlantic, headed to the west-northwest at 10 mph. The latest forecast track from the Hurricane Center keeps it far enough north of the Lesser Antilles such that they’ll avoid direct effects from Sam. This also holds true for the northern Caribbean, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. By Thursday, Sam’s forecast position is several hundred miles north of the Leeward Islands.
In the longer run, forecast models continue to predict that Sam will remain over the open ocean, although Bermuda may need to watch the storm by around next weekend. The chance that Sam gets pulled to the northwest toward the U.S. East Coast in the long run seems to be lessening but can’t be totally taken off the table. Newfoundland has a better chance of getting clipped by the storm in nine or 10 days, although the storm could even pass to its east over the North Atlantic. Predicting the storm’s course beyond five to seven days, however, is very difficult as the configuration of steering currents could change.
Sam is an intense hurricane and is expected to remain one into early next week. The Hurricane Center predicts it to peak as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds Sunday and Monday before slowly weakening back to a Category 3 storm by the middle of next week.
Sam is the fourth major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. According to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University, only seven other seasons since 1966 have had at least four major hurricanes through Sept. 25.
Joining Sam in the Atlantic is subtropical depression Theresa, which is 140 miles north of Bermuda. It is forecast to dissipate over the next few days.
In 2021, 19 named storms have formed in the Atlantic, with just two left in the list of storm names before it is exhausted. Victor and Wanda are the only remaining names. Assuming they form, forecasters will resort to a supplementary list of names for any additional storms.