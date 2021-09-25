Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: High clouds will keep filtering in this evening ahead of the approaching cold front. Skies will become overcast after dark, before things start to clear out toward the predawn hours. Temperatures will settle in the low to mid-50s, and winds will start to pick up a bit from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sunshine from the start tomorrow. A very comfortable day, with temperatures in the mid-70s and dew points in the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty (10-20 mph) from the northwest for at least the first part of the day, before they back off in intensity by the afternoon. Clear, calm and comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid-50s.
