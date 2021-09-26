Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Sunny with a blue sky — wow weather. It’s also mighty comfortable with a combo of high temperatures in the mid-70s and dew points in the dry 40s! The air should feel even more refreshing thanks to breezes from the northwest around 10-15 mph with some occasional gusts around 20-25 mph. Remember that sunscreen, especially if outside over 20 minutes midday! Confidence: High
Tonight: Breezes turn lighter after sunset. Skies should remain mostly clear and temperatures are crisp and comfortable, just a few degrees below average for this time of year. We bottom out in the upper 40s in our cooler suburbs, to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): A cruel tease of a Nice Day as most of us have to go back to work or school. Skies are sunny again with warmer highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are fairly steady from the south and southwest around 10 mph, helping to bring in this warmer air, but luckily dew points remain in the 50s — preventing us from making “it’s humid” complaints. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with a slight breeze from the south-southwest, which helps prop up overnight temperatures. Lows should only bottom out in the upper 50s to mid-60s, with increasing clouds possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Clouds are more numerous on Tuesday with a chance of showers during the morning hours, and a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon into evening. Highs should get to near 80 to the low 80s with just a tinge of humidity in the air (dew points in the low 60s). Clearing skies and drier air should move in late Tuesday night after a cold front moves through, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Wednesday ushers in sunny, drier air from Canada, capping our high temperatures around 70 to the low 70s. Northerly breezes from our friends up north should also lower our humidity again, sending those dew points back down into the very comfortable 40s. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer and have a better idea of when the cold front fully finishes moving through late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Confidence: Medium