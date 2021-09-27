Today (Monday): From end to end, it’s a fantastic day. Grab a jacket when you get up and head out, but then enjoy the warm afternoon sunshine. Highs approach 80, but no worries about the humidity, with dew points from 50 to 55. Winds are light from the west at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are initially clear but it’s a little warmer than previous nights as winds from the southwest draw in milder air and a bit more humidity. Lows range from the mid- to upper 50s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-60s downtown. Clouds could increase some toward morning. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Suddenly, it’s a bit summerlike as humidity levels rise (dew points into the mid-60s) and highs eclipse 80 in most spots. As a cold front approaches, clouds increase some and some scattered showers and storms could pop up, especially in our northern and northwest suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Scattered evening showers and storms are possible, progressing from northwest to southeast through the area. Then skies clear overnight with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday through Friday are absolutely sublime. Skies are mostly sunny each day with highs in the low 70s. Nights are clear and cool, with lows 45 to 50 in our cooler areas and 50 to 55 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend may keep the streak of nice days going. However, the American (GFS) has hinted that a wave of low pressure could bring a period of rain either late Saturday or Sunday; other models show dry weather. Highs should continue in the 70s but could be a little cooler if there’s a spell of rainy weather. Lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium