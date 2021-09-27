On Sunday, Sam was the most powerful system anywhere on Earth, resembling an atmospheric buzz saw. It became the fifth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to rapidly intensify or see its peak winds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours. And it marked the fourth hurricane of 2021 rated Category 3 or higher. 2021 is the sixth year in a row with above-average tropical activity, thanks to Sam and the onslaught of previous storms.