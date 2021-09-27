Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies are largely clear into the evening, but there may be some increase in clouds overnight. Humidity is noticeably rising on a south-southwest breeze as lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): There’s a touch of humidity in the air as the next cold front approaches. Under partly sunny skies, and in conjunction with a mild southerly wind, temperatures make it to near and past 80 in most places for highs. Some afternoon or evening showers and storms are possible, although they should tend to be hit or miss.
The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms, with isolated wind damage the primary threat.
