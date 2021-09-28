Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions in the morning with clouds increasing later in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Humidity edges noticeably upward with dew points in the low to mid-60s. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out any time, but scattered showers and storm chances increase late in the afternoon into the evening. Most activity is brief, but an isolated intense storm or two with downpours, gusty winds and perhaps small hail can’t be ruled out. Winds blow from the southwest direction at 5 to 10 mph, but could get breezier at times in the afternoon and briefly around any storms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue into the evening with partly cloudy and cooler conditions overnight. Lows reach the mid- to upper 50s. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph start the process of lowering the humidity again. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another superb weather day with sunny skies, comfortably low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Dew points fall into the upper 40s by afternoon. Light breezes continue to blow into the area from the north at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s in the outer suburbs to the mid-50s in the city. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday walk us into October with more exceptional weather thanks to sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and very low humidity. Both Thursday and Friday nights should be mostly clear to see the stars with very low humidity and cool temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High
At this point, the weekend is looking really nice too with a sunny Saturday delivering low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Saturday night should be mostly clear again with cool overnight levels in low to mid-50s. Sunday should also be partly to mostly sunny, but a touch warmer in the mid-70s. There is a chance a weather system could near the area with more clouds and showers by the afternoon, but this seems more likely to wait until Monday. Confidence: High for Saturday and Low-Medium for Sunday