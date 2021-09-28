Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions in the morning with clouds increasing later in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Humidity edges noticeably upward with dew points in the low to mid-60s. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out any time, but scattered showers and storm chances increase late in the afternoon into the evening. Most activity is brief, but an isolated intense storm or two with downpours, gusty winds and perhaps small hail can’t be ruled out. Winds blow from the southwest direction at 5 to 10 mph, but could get breezier at times in the afternoon and briefly around any storms. Confidence: Medium-High