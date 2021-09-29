Today’s daily digit

10/10: I don’t think some early clouds are enough to take away from the perfection that is plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Low 70s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

With a minor exception yesterday, the good times keep rolling around here weather-wise. Today through Saturday will be gorgeous, with no weather worries. The jury is still out on Sunday, but frankly we’ll have had more than our fair share of spectacular weather by then.

Today (Wednesday): After a bit of a blip yesterday, we’re right back to beautiful weather. Partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity (dew points in the 40s), and a light wind from the north combine for a spectacular day with morning temperatures rising into and through the 60s, and afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much the same as yesterday. Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity, light winds and highs in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Pretty much the same as tonight. Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The nice weather keeps on giving. Friday and Saturday are more of the same — partly to mostly sunny with low humidity and light winds. Friday highs top out in the low to mid-70s again, with warmer Saturday highs heading for the mid- to upper 70s. Lows for Friday and Saturday nights fall back to the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is a bit of a question mark. We could end up with another nice day. Or a system could work its way in from the west with some clouds and light showers. Highs could be anywhere from near 70 to near 80 depending how things shake out. More to come. Confidence: Low