Meteorologists are also tracking two more systems, including a newly formed tropical depression off the coast of Africa that is predicted to soon become Tropical Storm Victor.
Despite being barely two weeks past the historical peak of hurricane season, the Atlantic will soon run out of names from the World Meteorological Organization’s storm naming list. Only two names — Victor and Wanda — remain before a first of its kind “supplemental” naming list is used.
Last year featured the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, during which an unprecedented thirty named storms formed. For only the second time in history, the Greek alphabet was utilized when we ran out of “conventional” hurricane names, but some storms, like Eta and Iota, proved severe enough that their names would have had to be retired. Rather than face the awkwardness of striking letters from a list, the World Meteorological Organization opted to develop an extra bank of names.
As it stands, the likelihood of a continued stretch of busy activity means we’ll inevitably dip into the first-of-its-kind naming list in the not-too-distant future.
Sam, currently
As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Monday, Sam was still a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum winds of 130 mph. It was moving northwest at 9 mph, and was situated several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.
Sam is generating large swells by the Leeward Islands, which could spread to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday. The National Hurricane Center stated significant swells could reach U.S. East coast and Atlantic Canada by the weekend. Beachgoers should be aware of potentially life-threatening surf and rip currents.
On ordinary infrared satellite, Sam appeared less structured than it did over the weekend when winds peaked at 155 mph. It appears Sam is undergoing an “eyewall replacement cycle,” during which the existing eyewall, or annulus of extreme wind and thunderstorm activity encircling the eye, withers and disintegrates while being swallowed by a new eyewall that contracts and takes its place. The initial stages of that process were visible on microwave satellite imagery, which is able to penetrate beneath a storm’s regime of overcast.
Eyewall replacement cycles generally reduce the speed of the maximum winds but expand their area. During the last eyewall replacement cycle, Sam’s zone of hurricane-force winds jumped from 30 miles radially outward from the center to 40.
Where Sam is going
Sam is being steered around the western periphery of high pressure anchored over the Azores. A weakness in that high pressure zone will permit Sam to recurve out to sea. That’s good news for Bermuda, since the British Overseas Territory should escape with nothing more than choppy seas, rip currents and beach erosion.
Sam will likely remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday before slowly weakening as it moves through the north central Atlantic next week. From there, most projections call for it stay east of the Canadian Maritimes, though they should remain vigilant, as considerable uncertainty exists for forecasts a week or more into the future.
Other systems to watch
In addition to Sam, forecasters are monitoring two additional tropical systems.
Tropical Depression 20 formed Wednesday morning, located west of Sierra Leone or 535 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has maximum winds of 35 mph and is headed to the west-northwest at 14 mph. It is predicted to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night and would earn the name Victor. The National Hurricane Center projects it will reach hurricane strength by Friday but gradually weaken starting Sunday. It is expected to remain out to sea, away from land.
A second tropical wave midway between Africa and Venezuela, has a 30 percent shot at becoming a tropical depression or storm but its proximity to Tropical Depression 20 may limit its opportunity to develop.
Where the hurricane season stands
With Tropical Depression 20 likely to receive the penultimate name on the Hurricane Center’s rotating name list for 2021, it’s clear that the season has been considerably busier than average. While the season has featured a record number of “shorties,” or short-lived tropical cyclones, other long-lasting storms like hurricanes Larry and Sam have more than compensated.
Atmospheric scientists look to a figure called ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, as a metric for how much activity a season has featured. It takes into account the duration and intensity of all named storms, conveying how much energy they expend through their winds throughout their life cycle.
To date, Larry has produced more ACE than any other storm in 2021, beating out Ida by a factor of three. Even though Ida was considerably more intense, Larry was around for longer, its path stretching from the tropics to near Greenland.
As of Tuesday, the Atlantic had racked up an average year’s worth of ACE with more than two months left to go in hurricane season. And with Sam forecast to remain at or above Category 3 strength into Saturday, that number will only keep ticking higher.