On ordinary infrared satellite, Sam appeared less structured than it did over the weekend, when winds peaked at 155 mph. It appears Sam is undergoing an “eyewall replacement cycle,” during which the existing eyewall, or annulus of extreme wind and thunderstorm activity encircling the eye, withers and disintegrates while being swallowed by a new eyewall that contracts and takes its place. The initial stages of that process were visible on microwave satellite imagery, which is able to penetrate beneath a storm’s regime of overcast.