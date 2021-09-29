Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clear skies are the rule. With relatively low humidity, it’ll cool off quickly with sunset. Plan on widespread low- to mid-60s by 8 p.m. Temperatures bottom out in a near-50 to mid-50s range in most spots. Given light winds, and some trapped low-level moisture, a bit of late-night fog is possible.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Any patchy fog dissipates quickly, and the region spends the day bathed in sunshine. Afternoon highs are pretty close to normal, or mainly in the low- and mid-70s. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen are low.
Winter is coming: The early outlooks, including the rarely insightful but still fun Almanacs, are coming out. Today AccuWeather joined the pack. The four to six weeks ahead should be full of these, including our own. Get ready!!
