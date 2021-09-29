Remarkably, two of the strongest hurricanes in Louisiana state history, Laura and Ida, have occurred in the last two years. The high-end Category 4 storms, each of which roared ashore with 150 mph winds are only matched by the Last Island Hurricane of 1856. Along with their destructive winds, the duo pushed ashore a devastating storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land. Laura was blamed for 30 deaths in Louisiana, while Ida was responsible for about the same number of fatalities.