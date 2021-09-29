Louisiana has become a magnet for these storms, with four hurricanes and two tropical storms striking its coast since 2020. Some areas, like Lake Charles and Grand Isle, have been hit more than once and have yet to recover.
Remarkably, two of the strongest hurricanes in Louisiana state history, Laura and Ida, have occurred in thepast two years. The high-end Category 4 storms, each of which roared ashore with 150 mph winds are only matched by the Last Island Hurricane of 1856. Along with their destructive winds, the duo pushed ashore a devastating storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land. Laura was blamed for 30 deaths in Louisiana, while Ida was responsible for about the same number of fatalities.
The wrath of many of these storms extended far inland due to their swaths of copious rainfall. Disastrous flooding unfolded from Ida’s remnants in the Northeast, causing more than 50 deaths.
The price tag of these storms is staggering and still mounting. Seven of last year’s landfalling tropical storm and hurricanes were deemed billion-dollar weather disasters by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with total damages of over $42 billion.
While the costs of this year’s hurricane season are still being tallied, damages from Hurricane Ida on its own are sure to balloon into the tens of billions of dollars.
Meanwhile the 2021 hurricane season still has two months to go.
Why are so many storms striking land?
Decades of record keeping show U.S. hurricane seasons have alternated between extremely busy and eerily quiet periods. The barrage of storms since 2020 is an extension of a very active period that began in 2017.
Before 2017, the nation recorded a10-year landfall drought. In fact, it was the longest interval on record without a Category 3 or stronger hurricane making landfall in the United States between 2006 and 2016. From 2009 to 2016, in a course of eight years, 13 named storms came ashore.
“We know the reasons for the hurricane drought,” said Suzana Camargo, a climate scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. “For instance, there were some patterns of winds that led to many hurricanes to avoid the continental U.S. for a few years. And now it seems that we are in the reverse pattern.”
The landfall drought ended abruptly in 2017, when Category 4 Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas. Then came Category 4 storms Irma and Maria that same year, which hit the Florida Keys and Puerto Rico.
Since 2017, five Category 4 or stronger storms have hit the Gulf Coast in as many years, a record number over such a time interval.
Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, linked the increase in landfalling storms to a persistent zone of high pressure off the U.S. East Coast over the past five hurricane seasons. The clockwise circulation around the high has frequently pushed storms in the western tropical Atlantic toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Climate models show that this subtropical high pressure zone may intensify and extend further west in a warming world, which could push storm tracks westward toward North America.
Scientists also connect the uptick in landfalling storms to periodic changes in vertical wind shear patterns along the East Coast. Vertical wind shear describes changing wind speed and direction with altitude. High amounts of shear can weaken a hurricane or prevent it from forming, while weaker shear is conducive to hurricane organization and strengthening.
“If the wind shear is strong, then those hurricanes will weaken very rapidly so that you won’t get strong hurricanes landing on the East Coast,” said MingFang Ting, a climate scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.
During the resurgence of landfalling storms since 2017, shear has been relatively low in the western Atlantic, Klotzbach wrote. Climate models show that unchecked greenhouse gas emissions could result in reduced shear along the U.S. East Coast, which could help boost hurricane intensification in the coming decades.
2021 hurricane season is far from over
More storms are probable this year, although it remains to be seen if they will become landfall threats.
Atlantic hurricane season is not over until Nov. 30, which means forecasters will busily track storms for weeks to come. As 19 storms have already formed this year, only two remain on the list of names before forecasters will have to resort to a supplementary list. That is only happened twice before: last year and in 2005.
Klotzbach does not foresee this season slowing down soon.
“Unfortunately, the odds of landfalling hurricanes look elevated for the rest of the year, given the likelihood that La Niña will be re-emerging shortly,” he wrote. La Niña refers to a cyclical cooling of ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, which gives rise to warming water and reduced shear in the tropical Atlantic.
Klotzbach noted that El Niño conditions, which tend to increase shear and suppress Atlantic storms, haven’t been present during hurricane season since 2015. “At some point, we’re going to have to get another significant El Niño, and if that occurs, the odds of significant landfalls do go down,” he wrote.
Ting warned, though, that lulls in landfalls may decrease in the long term with increased global warming.
“You won’t have a flipping sign that sometimes is a drought, sometimes … a lot of hurricanes,” said Ting. “The general trend is going to have a lot more hurricanes intensify along the coastal area.”
Climate change connections
Although the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons seem exceptional in our lifetimes and models portend an ominous future, researchers cannot attribute the increased activity to climate change yet given the short time span when elevated landfalls have occurred. Active hurricane seasons date back to the earliest record keeping. Most notably, six hurricanes made landfall in the United States in 2020, 1985 and 1886, which are all tied for the most U.S. landfalls.
“You see this big variability coming from periods that have lots of landfalls,” said Camargo. Camargo said it’s hard to blame recent activity to human-induced climate change “because there is the natural variability that can lead to this.”
However, researchers have uncovered three clear connections between hurricane behavior and climate change.
First, Camargo said, there is a higher proportion of intense storms. While the number of total storms per season does not appear to be increasing due to global warming, a greater percentage of storms are strengthening into powerful hurricanes. The intensification can be partly attributed to rising ocean temperatures, which fuel hurricanes.
Such intensification is particularly dangerous if it occurs quickly and leads to landfall, leaving coastal communities less time to prepare for a high-end storm.
In 2020, 10 of the 13 hurricanes that formed rapidly intensified or saw their peak winds leap at least 35 mph in 24 hours; several, including Laura, did this right before landfall. So far in 2021, six of the seven hurricanes have rapidly intensified, including Ida on its approach.
Second, hurricanes are stalling more and dropping more rain. In a warmer climate, the atmosphere can hold more water vapor and thus produce more extreme rainfall. Slower moving hurricanes also drop rain in a concentrated area, as seen along the North Carolina coast from Hurricane Florence in 2018 and along the Texas coast by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Rising sea levels are also worsening storm surges, which can cause significant flooding and damage, said Klotzbach. If coastal waters are already at an elevated height, a storm surge can bring water further inland for more dangerous and widespread damage.
“We are going to get more and more of damaging hurricanes making landfall. Coupled with sea level, you’re going to see a lot more flooding in the coastal areas,” said Ting. “We need to work on mitigating these kind of effects, not only in terms of reducing emissions, but also [protective] adaptation on the coast."