September and October can sometimes set up the best kind of weather in the Mid-Atlantic, and we’ve hit the jackpot with a few more days of exceptional conditions that have all the bells and whistles: low humidity, light winds, 70s for highs, cool overnights and sunny, blue skies. We may see more notable cloud cover by later Sunday with even a shower chance, but Monday seems to have a better likelihood for clouds and showers as we kick off our first full week of October.