Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s as dew points continue to run in the 40s (very low humidity). Light winds from the northwest at just 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows again dipping into the upper 40s in our cooler suburbs to as mild as mid-50s in the city. Light breezes blow from the north. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): October starts with another nice day and maybe a few more clouds. Sky cover varies from partly to mostly sunny as highs reach the low to mid-70s. Humidity remains low and comfortable with dew points in the mid- to upper 40s again. Light winds are from the north and northeast direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday continues our significant stretch of outstanding weather with clear, sunny skies as highs hit the mid- to upper 70s. Humidity levels inch up very slightly but are still quite comfortable. Saturday night could see a few clouds with slightly warmer low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday starts on the partly to mostly sunny side, but clouds build during the afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions late. Highs should hit the mid- to upper 70s with slightly higher humidity (a few spots could hit 80). A slight chance of a shower exists late in the day, with more scattered shower chances overnight under cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Monday strikes a drearier tone with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: Low-Medium