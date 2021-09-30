A tropical storm watch is up for Bermuda where the very outskirts of Sam’s circulation may clip the island, but it’s likely that most, if not all, adverse impacts save for rough surf will spare the British overseas territory. Sam will pass primarily to the east.
Aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Megan McArthur peered down on Sam on Wednesday, capturing some of the views shown below:
Sam peaked in strength on Sunday with 155 mph winds, putting it just 2 mph shy of the threshold needed to claim Category 5 status. Many believe it probably was a Category 5 briefly, since it peaked in apparent strength via satellite before a Hurricane Hunter aircraft was able to investigate.
Ida reached a similar strength in late August when it ravaged extreme southeast Louisiana with winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Ida’s remnants dropped catastrophic rains that sparked deadly flooding and even brought a tornado outbreak to the Northeast.
To date, the 2021 season has produced 20 named storms, a pace that’s surpassed all other documented seasons but last year. A contributing factor is a record-tying number of “shorties,” or short-lived storms surviving two days or less, which has helped this season quickly work through the storm name list. Still, though, other metrics continue to highlight this season as being well-above average.
Signs indicate we may enjoy a brief pause in tropical activity once Sam and Victor finally wind down, but there are reasons to believe we’ll have to closely monitor the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, where waters are warmer than normal, for tropical storm development through October and even into November.
Sam, currently
The National Hurricane Center described Sam as “quite impressive” in its morning forecast discussion Thursday. It estimated the strength of the storm at 145 mph; flight-level winds around 10,000 feet were measured at 160 mph by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter, which also estimated surface winds of up to 137 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.
On satellite, Sam’s eye is wider now — just under 30 miles across. That’s the result of several eyewall replacement cycles, during which an existing eyewall weakens and withers, collapsing inward and disintegrating while a new, beefier eyewall surrounds it and contracts, taking its place. Each time that occurs, a storm’s wind field can broaden. Over the weekend, Sam’s radius of hurricane-force winds extended outward 30 miles from the center; now, that area raked by 75 mph or greater winds has quadrupled with strong winds up to 60 mph from the center.
Sam’s most recent eyewall replacement cycle occurred early Wednesday; microwave satellite imagery, which has the ability to peer “under the hood” beneath the blanket of overcast veiling Sam’s inner structure, reveals that the storm’s core is in a rather steady state. In other words, nothing has really changed in the past 24 hours.
Sam is moving over a warm “loop current” in the Atlantic, which will help it to maintain strength or even strengthen on Thursday. Sam also has very healthy outflow at the upper levels, meaning its “exhaust” exiting above the storm is efficiently evacuated away from the center, allowing it to ingest and process more warm, moist air at the low-levels. That’s the secret to an intense storm.
A buoy near the core of Sam reported wave heights to 40 feet. There is some concern that choppy seas could affect even the eastern U.S. coastline later this week.
“Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas by Friday, and then spread to the United States east coast by this weekend,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
Where Sam is going
Sam should be able to remain a Category 4 through at least Friday before moving over slightly cooler waters and gradually weakening. It is predicted to still be a major hurricane on Saturday.
Sam will recurve around a zone of high pressure banked to the east and anchored over the Azores; highs spin clockwise, which will help scoop Sam north and eventually northeast.
Its center, and most of the wind and rain, will pass well east of Bermuda, but there is a chance the island could be sideswiped by tropical storm conditions, which is why a watch is in effect.
After that, Sam will gradually weaken as it transitions into a hurricane-force nontropical low pressure system well southeast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.
Victor
Tropical Storm Victor formed Wednesday evening in the east tropical Atlantic. It was centered 550 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum winds were estimated at 45 mph.
Victor is a “fish storm” or one of no concern for land areas. It will move northwest and strengthen through Friday, possibly flirting with hurricane strength, before a weakening trend ensues into early next week.
Where the 2021 Atlantic season stands
Meteorologists can look at a figure called ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, to gauge how active a hurricane season has been. ACE is proportional to storm intensity and duration, and is a way to roughly measure how much atmospheric energy is expended through storms’ winds.
Sam has claimed 2021′s top spot for its ACE tally, narrowly edging out Larry on Thursday and tripling what was logged with Ida. That’s because Sam has remained largely untouched for days, and its total will continue to climb as it remains very intense through the weekend.
As a whole, 2021′s group of storms has already recorded an ACE value that would be above average for an entire season, and it’s not even October yet — we have another two months left to go before the “official” end of the season. In fact, we’re 37 percent ahead of the average season-to-date ACE value.
We also only have one name left on the Atlantic’s preset rotating list of names — Wanda. Thereafter, instead of employing the Greek alphabet, meteorologists will be implementing a first of its kind list of “supplemental” storm names.