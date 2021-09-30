On satellite, Sam’s eye is wider now — just under 30 miles across. That’s the result of several eyewall replacement cycles, during which an existing eyewall weakens and withers, collapsing inward and disintegrating while a new, beefier eyewall surrounds it and contracts, taking its place. Each time that occurs, a storm’s wind field can broaden. Over the weekend, Sam’s radius of hurricane-force winds extended outward 30 miles from the center; now, that area raked by 75 mph or greater winds has quadrupled with strong winds up to 60 mph from the center.