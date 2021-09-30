La Niña events, characterized by cooler-than-normal ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, are loosely connected with warm and dry conditions during October in the Mid-Atlantic. This year, a La Niña is reestablishing itself after first developing last fall. Despite La Niña, last October, while warm, turned out to be rather wet with nearly five inches of rain. We think this upcoming October could follow suit.
A warm, wet pattern forecast for the next week will get the month off to a head start on such conditions.
Both the American (left, below) and European (right, below) modeling systems are predicting one to two inches of rain through Oct.14:
Weather models are also in general agreement on the pattern of temperatures for the first half of October, characterized by a warm high pressure zone over the North Central United States that will flex toward the East Coast at times.
The 15-day model forecasts below show the predicted difference from average temperatures, indicating slightly warmer-than-normal conditions in the Mid-Atlantic:
If a mild October prevails, it should mean a continuation of the pleasant conditions we’ve enjoyed since the fall equinox last week. In other words, we can expect highs in the 70s more often than not and lows frequently in the 50s.
Keep in mind, however, that a warm first half of October does not guarantee a warm second half of the month as we have seen significant volatility in weather patterns at this time of year in the past. Recurving typhoons in the Western Pacific Ocean can contort the jet stream and oscillations passing through the tropics can also influence mid-latitude temperatures and storm fronts.
Last October delivered its warmest weather (in the low 80s) in the first week and its coolest (in the low 40s) at the end. That follows the expected progression during the month and there’s a good chance it will again be the case this year.