Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Lows will be in the mid-40s in the coolest spots north and west. It could be as mild as the mid-50s downtown or right near the water. A touch or two of fog may develop late at night and toward morning, given light winds and some low-level moisture hanging around.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be another winner of a day as we close out the workweek. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds light from the north and northeast. Temperatures will tend to cluster in the low 70s for highs.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Find the valleys: As nights turn long — day length is now under 12 hours — the air mass has increased opportunity to cool. And when temperatures fall to the dew point in spots where pockets of moisture are present, fog is born. Places where rivers and valleys are present are most susceptible to fog in the transition season, given relatively warm waters and the trapping nature of a valley bowl.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.