Doppler radars work by emitting a pulse of energy that ripples away from the radar dome and propagates until bouncing off an object in the sky — ordinarily clouds or precipitation. Some of that energy is reflected back toward the radar, and the radar interprets that “echo” as rain, hail, snow or ice. The radar can also deduce the size, shape and velocity of particles, allowing for meteorologists to search for tornado debris, figure out where a rain/snow line is, or even learn about electric fields. They are the backbone of severe weather tracking.