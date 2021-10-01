Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): October starts on a happy note with very sunny skies and downright perfect high temperatures around 70 degrees to the mid-70s. Even if we see a few clouds bubble up, we do stay rain-free and dry. Speaking of dry, dew points in the mid- to upper 40s are mighty dry and refreshing. Light north-northwest breezes average around five mph. Slight milky haze is possible at times, with a bit of wildfire smoke moving through higher in the atmosphere. Confidence: High
Tonight: Found that jacket yet? It may be advisable, especially if out late. Skies are mostly clear and it’s comfortable sleeping weather with low temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Breezes are light and variable in their source direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): One last day of outstanding weather with mainly clear, sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. It’s still not humid, but dew points in the 50s are perhaps less comfortable than our recent dew points in the 40s. Southwest breezes could kick up by midday toward 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few clouds move in but it’s no worse than partly cloudy. We should stay rain-free but dew points continue to creep upward into less-fall-like territory (it may feel more humid). Low temperatures bottom out near 60 to perhaps mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Skies are turning ever and ever cloudier with time, though we may see plenty of sun. Stickier, more humid high temperatures should be able to hit at least the upper 70s, but if we see more sunshine than currently expected, the mid-80s can’t be ruled out! This possible temperature range is the main reason that forecast confidence isn’t higher. Plus, it isn’t certain we see a sprinkle or quick shower too — highest chances of feeling raindrops is late in the day. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Light, brief showers become a bit more possible during the later hours, especially nearer dawn. A small umbrella may be a good call if you’re out late. Skies are generally mostly cloudy. These clouds act as a bit of a blanket, preventing low temperatures from dipping below the low to mid-60s. Dew points may rise to around 60 degrees which could feel a tad sticky. Confidence: Medium
Mostly cloudy conditions continue into Monday and Tuesday with a higher chance of showers or a storm. Slightly muggy high temperatures may top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. If your location sees even a quick sprinkle, you can bet that it will feel a bit humid. We’ll watch the amounts and timing, since rain chances could grow somewhat as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium