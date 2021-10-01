Sunday: Skies are turning ever and ever cloudier with time, though we may see plenty of sun. Stickier, more humid high temperatures should be able to hit at least the upper 70s, but if we see more sunshine than currently expected, the mid-80s can’t be ruled out! This possible temperature range is the main reason that forecast confidence isn’t higher. Plus, it isn’t certain we see a sprinkle or quick shower too — highest chances of feeling raindrops is late in the day. Confidence: Medium