Through Tonight: Skies will stay rather clear. It will be a beautiful but cool evening as temperatures fall through the 60s. Lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible late at night and toward morning, especially in valleys to the north and west.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Any fog will be out of here quickly. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 in most spots. Winds will be from the south-southwest at around five mph. You may begin to feel the humidity creeping up with time.
Sunday: Humidity will definitely be more noticeable and temperatures will head higher under mostly to partly sunny skies. Near 80 to low 80s should do it. Winds will be from the south. There could be some late-day or evening showers and storms, especially to the northwest. Better odds of rain are around on Monday.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
