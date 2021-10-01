We only hit 90 twice, and we even experienced a few pleasant periods of very low humidity. The last week of the month was especially nice with sunny, comfortable days and cool, clear nights. By far, we received the most complaints about the weather during the very humid week of Sept. 13 when highs were in the 80s to around 90 and lows at night struggled to fall below 70.
When looking back at the month in daily detail (see the calendar below), notice that every weekend was rain-free. Thursdays and Fridays were our wettest days.
The month was also quite quiet in terms of records being set. For the main three airport reporting stations, only one reported a record, and it was at the very beginning of the month. On Sept. 1, the impressive 4.13 inches of rain at BWI Marshall Airport broke the old record of 3.96 inches from 1952 as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept by. Those remnants also spawned several tornadoes in the region, the most notable being the EF-2 twister that tore through Annapolis.
The table below presents the range of extremes in Washington (as recorded at Reagan National Airport) during the month:
Year-to-date temperature and precipitation rankings
2021 is now 75 percent complete, and the main takeaway so far this year is that while it has been warmer and wetter than normal, it’s also been cooler and drier than last year.
How was our forecast for September?
Our September outlook called for near normal temperatures, averaging between 71 and 74 degrees. The actual average of 73.2 degrees was right in the middle of that range.
We predicted four to six inches of rain, and the actual amount of 4.03 inches squeezed into the range.
Overall, the outlook hit predicted targets. We’d grade it an A- or B+.