Today (Saturday): Any patches of fog dissipate quick with sunrise. Otherwise, it’s a warm and largely sunny one. Temperatures rising to the upper 70s and near 80 for highs are a handful above normal for early October. Well timed, if you’re planning on spending the day outdoors. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: It’s a beautiful evening, with temperatures falling toward and below 70 in the time around sunset. Partly to mostly clear skies rule, which means stars are shining bright. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A patch or two of fog is possible late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see more in the way of clouds compared to recent days. Humidity is also more noticeable, as temperatures rise to the low and mid-80s for highs. It’s legitimately feeling like late summer. I think we make it through most or all of the daylight period without rain, but odds of a shower or storm are up by evening. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A risk of a thunderstorm persists through the evening. Clouds are more numerous overnight, and there could be a few showers. Lows are mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Better odds of some showers or storms, particularly in the afternoon, come along on Monday. It’s still warm, and perhaps even muggier than it was over the weekend. Highs are mainly around 80. Confidence: Medium
No major changes into Tuesday. If anything, there might be more clouds than Monday. That along with a continued chance of showers means temperatures may tend to fall just short of 80 most spots. Still muggy, though. Confidence: Medium