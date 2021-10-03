Muggy and mostly cloudy conditions are likely to continue Tuesday and Wednesday along with occasional showers and storms and highs in the mid-70s to near 80. As the rain starts to add up, we could see patchy flooding develop in parts of the area. Stay tuned as we get closer and get a better idea on downpour potential — I don’t want you or your basement sump pump caught off-guard! The atmosphere remains plenty juicy Tuesday night with muggy lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium