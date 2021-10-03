Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Early fog gives way to a partly sunny day. Low to mid-80s for high temperatures are 10 degrees above average, so you’ll notice the late-summerlike warmth. And while not terrible, we’re more humid than we’ve been in a while, with dew points in the low-to-mid 60s. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible after 4 p.m. or so. Breezes blow lightly out of the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds increase this evening and overnight with a few showers and storms possible, especially across northern and western parts of the area. Nothing too terribly long-lasting or heavy appears likely just yet. It’s quite muggy for October with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds, showers, and storms roam around the region. We’re still muggy (dew points at least in the mid-60s) but at least we’re not quite as warm due to much less sunshine. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s to low-80s. Southwest breezes continue in the 5-15 mph range. Rain amounts in a downpour or thunderstorm could near a half-inch. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances continue with a few downpours possible. Skies remain generally cloudy, which helps keep our overnight low temperatures higher, only bottoming out in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Muggy and mostly cloudy conditions are likely to continue Tuesday and Wednesday along with occasional showers and storms and highs in the mid-70s to near 80. As the rain starts to add up, we could see patchy flooding develop in parts of the area. Stay tuned as we get closer and get a better idea on downpour potential — I don’t want you or your basement sump pump caught off-guard! The atmosphere remains plenty juicy Tuesday night with muggy lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium