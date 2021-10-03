Through tonight: Clouds will continue to filter in from the west this evening and especially overnight. A few scattered showers may pop around the area sometime after 10 p.m. Otherwise, it’s relatively warm and muggy overnight, with temperatures and dew point values in the low to mid-60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds will be much more common, but it will still be rather warm and muggy. Scattered storms and downpours become increasingly likely by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees, with high humidity values. Scattered storms will persist into the evening and overnight. Staying warm and humid, with lows in the mid-60s.
