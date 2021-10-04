Today (Monday): Scattered showers are possible at any time, although best chances are in the morning and then again toward evening, when some thunder may enter the mix. It’s not a washout, with dry weather more often than not, along with periods of sun. Still, it’s noticeably more humid than recent days (dew points in the mid-60s) and rather warm with highs near 80. Winds are light (5 to 10 mph) from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Evening showers and storms are a good bet, although they’re widely scattered. They could continue intermittently into the overnight hours before dissipating toward the predawn hours. It’s a muggy night, with lows near 65. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s very similar to Monday but perhaps slightly more humid with dew points in the mid-60s to near 70. Skies are partly sunny but scattered showers could pop up any time, before becoming most numerous in the late afternoon and evening. Highs are again near 80 with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the first half of the night. It remains rather muggy, with lows near 65. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
By Wednesday and Thursday, our winds come in from the east, which cools us down slightly but it remains humid. Both days bring a chance (40 to 50 percent) of showers but it’s far from a washout, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s a slightly lesser chance (around 30 percent) of rain at night, with lows near 65. Confidence: Medium
The pattern doesn’t really change much Friday and Saturday as high pressure to the north continues to steer moist winds in off the ocean. But the sun may appear at times and showers remain spotty (30 to 40 percent chance of measurable rain). Highs hold in the mid-70s, with lows near 65. Confidence: Medium
There may be a slightly higher chance of rain on Sunday if low pressure organizes off the Mid-Atlantic coast, especially in our eastern areas. Highs are probably in the mid-70s but would be lower if steadier rain develops. Confidence: Low-Medium