Earthquakes have rattled the island. More than five dozen quakes greater than 3.0 in magnitude have occurred in the area in the past two weeks. The strongest was a 3.8, which shook La Palma on the evening of Sept. 20. A 3.7 occurred Monday.
One river of lava reached the ocean near Playa de Los Guirres on Sept. 28. It poured off a 300-foot-tall cliff into the seawater below, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain indoors with their windows closed to limit the entry of outside air. When lava enters the ocean, it heats up seawater extremely rapidly, splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen ions. Some of the hydrogen combines with chlorine ions in the seawater to form hydrochloric acid and produce a gas that is toxic when inhaled.
How the concentric cloud rings formed
An emerging story with the unfolding situation on La Palma has been remarkable atmospheric aberrations, including ring-like ripples emanating outward from around its plume.
A time-lapse video posted by Twitter user @Cielodecanarias, which translates to “Sky of the Canaries,” captured the disk-like formations accompanying the plume.
A unique set of ingredients enabled this spectacle.
When it comes to the atmosphere, air will continue rising as long as it is less dense than its surroundings. Density is usually tightly linked with temperature; warmer fluids, like air, are less dense when heated.
The volcano produced a plume of air that ascended quickly because it was warmer, and therefore less dense, than its surroundings. Like a chimney, that plume climbed 20,000 feet into the atmosphere. Eventually, the air entrained into the gaseous plume cooled slightly, becoming acutely less buoyant. But it was still rising.
Then, suddenly, it slammed into an atmospheric lid of sorts — a cap of hot, dry air, probably originating in the Sahara, several miles above the ground. That meant the plume couldn’t rise anymore and subsequently spread out and flattened. It’s analogous to why thunderstorms are marked by crisp anvil-like tops that resemble the floppy hats that chefs wear.
The updraft of a thunderstorm is relatively continuous, but the eruption of La Palma occurred in spurts and bursts. That meant irregular jolts of upward motion. Each triggered a “gravity wave” that rippled outward from there when the plume collided with the cap.
Think about a bobber in a pond. Its density allows it to sit on the surface of the water without sinking. If you press it downward, it bobs back up, but if you lift it into the air, gravity pushes it back down. A similar process is unfolding over the volcano, with each surge of updraft producing a perturbation that ripples radially outward like the circular waves that would surround a bobber.
Where the air rises on one side of each gravity wave, it cools and condenses, forming a band of cloud. But when the air sinks, it warms up and dries out, eroding any cloud cover and bringing clear skies. That’s why each concentric gravity wave is marked by its own ring-like cloud.
One may also note an abrupt, sharp cutoff to a deck of stratocumulus clouds on the east side of the ripple-like features. That’s where air is subsiding or sinking, eating away at the clouds. What goes up must come down.