Through Tonight: Most places don’t see much or any rain, but spots that get storms could see as much as an inch or so. After that it’s partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower overnight. Muggy, especially for October. Low to mid-60s should do it most spots for lows. Perhaps a few patches of fog late.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): There could be some patchy fog early. It’s at least as humid as today while temperatures rise to around 80. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and some showers or a storm might work this way from the south during the afternoon. Probably not really rainy, though.
Pollen update: Tree and weed pollen are low/moderate, as are mold spores. Grass pollen is low.
Hotober: A heat wave is cranking up across the north-central U.S. Temperatures in the Dakotas are expected to rise into the 90s, which could set some records.
