The weekend is kind of tricky at this point. Shower chances seem to be trending higher for Saturday with a thunderstorm possible as well, although forecast confidence is relatively low. Showers remain possible Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Sunday could trend drier, especially by the afternoon, or could hold onto light rain or showers for a while longer. Either way, both days should reach highs in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some level of lingering humidity, too. Confidence: Low-Medium