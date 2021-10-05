Today (Tuesday): Morning fog is possible before a mix of sun and clouds today as highs again head for the upper 70s to low 80s. Could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, particularly in the afternoon into the evening. Humidity continues on the high side for October with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. Light breezes blow from the north and northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and relatively warm for this time of year as a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm remains possible. Lows in the middle to upper 60s with continued moderate mugginess. Winds shift to come from the east at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Expect more clouds than sunshine with a chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm through the day. Highs should reach the lower to middle 70s with humidity remaining elevated (dew points in the mid-60s). Light winds blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, moderately muggy and relatively warm with lows again in the lower to middle 60s. Slight chance of a scattered shower continues. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday continues the same easterly flow story that keeps our area mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and the chance of a few scattered showers at times. Thursday night runs cloudy again with lows in the 60s and still a shower chance. Confidence: Medium
Friday should deliver more of those mostly cloudy skies with a bit warmer highs, in the middle to upper 70s, and the chance of isolated to scattered showers Friday into Friday night. Lows Friday night dip to the upper 50s to mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is kind of tricky at this point. Shower chances seem to be trending higher for Saturday with a thunderstorm possible as well, although forecast confidence is relatively low. Showers remain possible Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Sunday could trend drier, especially by the afternoon, or could hold onto light rain or showers for a while longer. Either way, both days should reach highs in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some level of lingering humidity, too. Confidence: Low-Medium