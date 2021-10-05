Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers ongoing to the south and east continue to wane through the evening. It’s not impossible a couple more could pop up locally, but most spots should tend to stay dry. Any breaks in the clouds are few as temperatures settle into the mid- and upper 60s for lows. Winds are out of the northeast around five to 10 mph, with stronger gusts. Some fog may develop late night and toward morning.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are numerous and there may be some fog or drizzle early in the morning. While there could be a couple showers, especially in the afternoon, I wouldn’t bet on much. Highs reach the low and mid-70s. Relatively muggy, with a cooler but still moist wind off the ocean.
See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Mixed conditions: A front draped over the region provided different temperatures depending on where you were. Northeast portions of Maryland were in the 60s and parts of Northern Virginia in the mid-80s this afternoon, with the cooler locations shrouded in clouds and a wind off the ocean. At 3 p.m., it was 73 in Baltimore and 83 in Washington. The marine layer thickens across the entire region tonight, meaning temperatures Wednesday should be much more uniform.
